XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Down to $8.75

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.75, but opened at $8.40. XPeng shares last traded at $8.07, with a volume of 4,586,516 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on XPEV. Daiwa Capital Markets raised XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of XPeng from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.89.

XPeng Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.91.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. Equities analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPeng

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEV. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in XPeng by 322.2% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in XPeng in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in XPeng during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

