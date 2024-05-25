Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.19

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.19 and last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 426928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.34.

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Yext from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.20.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.91.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Yext had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $101.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.20 million. Research analysts expect that Yext, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Yext by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,197,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,244 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Yext by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,503,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,069,000 after purchasing an additional 603,598 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Yext by 246.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 629,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 447,683 shares in the last quarter. Circumference Group LLC bought a new position in Yext during the 4th quarter worth about $2,503,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Yext by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 797,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 372,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

