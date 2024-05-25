Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Shares Down 6.7%

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.18 and last traded at $11.18. 28,728 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 749,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.09.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.91. The business had revenue of $40.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Diana Hausman sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $42,352.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 373,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,315.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZNTL. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 11,559,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745,936 shares during the last quarter. Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,809,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,489,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,999,000 after acquiring an additional 585,644 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,236,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,047,000 after acquiring an additional 307,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,160,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,733,000 after acquiring an additional 212,872 shares during the last quarter.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

See Also

