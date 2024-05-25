Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.41-0.43 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $451-459 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $454.95 million. Zuora also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.410-0.430 EPS.

Zuora Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZUO opened at $9.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average of $8.94. Zuora has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $110.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.80 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 31.10% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zuora from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Zuora from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Zuora from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 81,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $724,102.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,342.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 11,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $112,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 17,547 shares in the company, valued at $175,470. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 81,635 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $724,102.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,342.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 481,854 shares of company stock valued at $4,393,048 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

