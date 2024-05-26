11,370 Shares in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Bought by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,370 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUV. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the third quarter worth $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the third quarter worth $46,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 25.4% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. 22.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

NYSE NUV opened at $8.47 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $8.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.61.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

