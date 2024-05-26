11,370 Shares in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Bought by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,370 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUV. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the third quarter worth $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the third quarter worth $46,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 25.4% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. 22.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Price Performance
NYSE NUV opened at $8.47 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $8.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.61.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Municipal Value Fund
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.