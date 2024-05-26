3,976 Shares in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $67,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.19.

NYSE:THC opened at $131.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $51.04 and a one year high of $133.17. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 17,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.84, for a total value of $1,612,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,756.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,646.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.84, for a total transaction of $1,612,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,756.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,598 shares of company stock worth $6,238,815. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

