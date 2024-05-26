4,113 Shares in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Bought by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,113 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Trade Desk by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 56.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Trade Desk Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $94.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.69. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.23 and a 52-week high of $97.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.50.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Trade Desk news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $8,438,157.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 242,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,869,677.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total transaction of $6,335,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,022 shares in the company, valued at $69,605,138.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $8,438,157.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 242,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,869,677.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 471,637 shares of company stock valued at $39,915,515 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.
About Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.
