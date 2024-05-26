5,210 Shares in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Bought by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Evergy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,358,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,462,000 after purchasing an additional 186,235 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Evergy by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,379,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,716,000 after purchasing an additional 261,664 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Evergy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,958,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,977,000 after purchasing an additional 40,916 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Evergy by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,942,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,594,000 after purchasing an additional 860,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Evergy by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,670,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,415,000 after purchasing an additional 277,892 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evergy Stock Up 0.0 %

Evergy stock opened at $53.43 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $61.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.71.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Evergy had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.6425 dividend. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 83.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Evergy in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

