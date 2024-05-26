7,330 Shares in Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Global-E Online by 18.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,827,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,737 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Global-E Online by 198.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,566,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,268,000 after buying an additional 1,041,746 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Global-E Online in the 4th quarter worth $33,175,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Global-E Online by 139.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,265,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,293,000 after acquiring an additional 737,019 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Global-E Online in the third quarter valued at about $11,613,000. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

GLBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Global-E Online from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Global-E Online from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $29.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.58. Global-E Online Ltd. has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $45.72.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global-E Online Ltd. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

