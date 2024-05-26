9,360 Shares in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Acquired by King Luther Capital Management Corp

Posted by on May 26th, 2024

King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVTFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 75.5% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

GOVT opened at $22.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.58.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0583 per share. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.