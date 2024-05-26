9,360 Shares in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Acquired by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 75.5% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

GOVT opened at $22.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.58.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0583 per share. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

