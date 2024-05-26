Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires 11,703 Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) by 103.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,703 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Canada Goose in the third quarter valued at about $160,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore lifted their target price on Canada Goose from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Canada Goose from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.42.

Canada Goose Trading Down 0.1 %

GOOS opened at $13.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $18.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.96.

Canada Goose Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

