Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires 2,341 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,572 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in InMode were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INMD. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of InMode during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,773,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in InMode in the 3rd quarter worth $1,954,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of InMode by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 753,026 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $22,937,000 after purchasing an additional 28,446 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of InMode by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,928 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 51,181 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,881,000. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of InMode from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on InMode from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

InMode Stock Performance

INMD stock opened at $18.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.20. InMode Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.72 and a 52-week high of $48.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 2.20.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. InMode had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 38.84%. The business had revenue of $80.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that InMode Ltd. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

