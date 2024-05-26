Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CLB opened at $17.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $840.45 million, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.40. Core Laboratories Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $27.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $129.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.47 million. As a group, analysts expect that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 4.55%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CLB shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

