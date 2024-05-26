Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires New Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,027 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,457,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000,000 after acquiring an additional 836,449 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 13.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 385,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,770,000 after purchasing an additional 44,648 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.7% during the third quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 3,401,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,751,000 after buying an additional 57,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $1,818,000. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:HDB opened at $58.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $107.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.48. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $52.16 and a 12 month high of $71.39.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.72 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 15.71%. Research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.7008 per share. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.59. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is currently 18.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Featured Stories

