Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 12,454 Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Prudential by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,119,000 after purchasing an additional 393,374 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential during the third quarter valued at $4,740,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential by 31.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 729,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,989,000 after acquiring an additional 174,838 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Prudential by 11.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,331,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,194,000 after acquiring an additional 134,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Prudential by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 913,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,499,000 after purchasing an additional 128,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Stock Performance

PUK stock opened at $19.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Prudential plc has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $29.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.03 and its 200-day moving average is $20.64.

Prudential Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2842 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

