Aigen Investment Management LP Buys 19,057 Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report) by 172.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,057 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of James River Group worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JRVR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in James River Group by 20.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,997,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,666,000 after purchasing an additional 342,090 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 415.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 336,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after acquiring an additional 271,613 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of James River Group by 125,501.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 113,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 112,951 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,704,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in James River Group by 11.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 913,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,023,000 after purchasing an additional 93,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JRVR shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on James River Group from $34.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of James River Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Compass Point upgraded shares of James River Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of James River Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on James River Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Shares of JRVR stock opened at $7.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.57 and a 200 day moving average of $9.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $22.15.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $201.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.26 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a positive return on equity of 12.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.57%.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.

