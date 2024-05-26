Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,145 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Progress Software by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Progress Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,108,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Progress Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,701,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its holdings in Progress Software by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 536,959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,157,000 after acquiring an additional 9,448 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Progress Software by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 87,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,248 shares in the last quarter.

Progress Software Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $50.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.95. Progress Software Co. has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $62.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The software maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $184.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.91 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 9.67%. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRGS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. DA Davidson began coverage on Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Progress Software from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Progress Software from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progress Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.60.

Insider Activity at Progress Software

In other Progress Software news, Director David Krall sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,418,691. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Progress Software news, Director David Krall sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,641 shares in the company, valued at $4,418,691. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 5,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $304,911.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,679.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,793 shares of company stock valued at $2,956,619. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

