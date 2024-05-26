Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Shares in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 20.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,109,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,122 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in ChampionX by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,364,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,912,000 after buying an additional 110,956 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ChampionX by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,433,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,305,000 after buying an additional 349,035 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 5.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,121,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,189,000 after buying an additional 157,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,466,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,056,000 after acquiring an additional 40,423 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William Jr. O’dell sold 27,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $978,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ChampionX Stock Performance

Shares of CHX opened at $32.65 on Friday. ChampionX Co. has a 12-month low of $24.98 and a 12-month high of $39.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.38.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. ChampionX had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $922.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.13 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ChampionX from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CHX

About ChampionX

(Free Report)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.