Aigen Investment Management LP Buys Shares of 18,314 UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UMH. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in UMH Properties during the fourth quarter worth $2,930,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the 4th quarter worth $1,377,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in UMH Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,819,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in UMH Properties by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 244,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 124,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 6.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 657,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,221,000 after purchasing an additional 37,909 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

Insider Activity at UMH Properties

In related news, COO Brett Taft sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $155,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,049.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UMH Properties Trading Down 0.1 %

UMH Properties Increases Dividend

Shares of UMH Properties stock opened at $15.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.26. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is -573.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UMH shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Compass Point increased their price objective on UMH Properties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. B. Riley began coverage on UMH Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UMH Properties

UMH Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.