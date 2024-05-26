Aigen Investment Management LP Buys Shares of 3,209 XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XPO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in XPO by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,794,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $805,947,000 after purchasing an additional 54,528 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,468,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,603,000 after buying an additional 67,797 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 12,894.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,304,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,359,000 after buying an additional 1,294,002 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in XPO by 76.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,258,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,976,000 after buying an additional 545,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in XPO by 14.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,197,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,400,000 after acquiring an additional 147,868 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPO Stock Up 2.8 %

XPO stock opened at $108.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. XPO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.65 and a 12-month high of $130.51. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.12, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.17.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. XPO had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. XPO’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $141,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,425,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,838,189.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XPO. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of XPO from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on XPO from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on XPO from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered XPO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.60.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

