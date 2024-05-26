Aigen Investment Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report) by 57.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,467 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP owned about 0.06% of NETGEAR worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in NETGEAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 113,952 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 25,329 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in NETGEAR in the fourth quarter valued at $968,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,713,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,342,061 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,568,000 after buying an additional 26,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of NETGEAR in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $13.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.13. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $15.93.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). NETGEAR had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $164.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.86 million. Research analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Heidi Cormack sold 4,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $57,181.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 88,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,235.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Andrew Wonki Kim sold 5,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $83,212.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,578.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Heidi Cormack sold 4,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $57,181.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 88,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,235.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,654 shares of company stock valued at $252,708. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

