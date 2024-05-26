Aigen Investment Management LP Increases Holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) by 89.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,010 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRMW. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 42.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 13,632 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Primo Water by 44.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 164,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 51,027 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 895,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,363,000 after buying an additional 54,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 66.5% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 297,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 118,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRMW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Primo Water from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Primo Water Stock Performance

Shares of Primo Water stock opened at $22.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.54. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.13. Primo Water Co. has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $23.11.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). Primo Water had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $438.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.93 million. On average, research analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Primo Water Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.36%.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

Featured Stories

