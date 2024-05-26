Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $262,000 in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIRE. Millington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Encore Wire by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,744 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Encore Wire by 56.8% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Encore Wire in the third quarter worth $205,000. 99.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Encore Wire Stock Performance
WIRE opened at $278.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.28. Encore Wire Co. has a 52-week low of $150.51 and a 52-week high of $295.90.
Encore Wire Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is currently 0.42%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CJS Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Encore Wire in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Encore Wire
Encore Wire Company Profile
Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Encore Wire
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.