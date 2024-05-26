Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $262,000 in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIRE. Millington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Encore Wire by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,744 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Encore Wire by 56.8% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Encore Wire in the third quarter worth $205,000. 99.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encore Wire Stock Performance

WIRE opened at $278.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.28. Encore Wire Co. has a 52-week low of $150.51 and a 52-week high of $295.90.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.27. Encore Wire had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $632.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is currently 0.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CJS Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Encore Wire in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Encore Wire Company Profile

(Free Report)

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

