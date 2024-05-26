Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $282,000 in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKFN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 359.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lakeland Financial news, SVP Kyra E. Clark sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $31,015.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,596 shares in the company, valued at $471,179.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Eric H. Ottinger sold 5,247 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total value of $350,237.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,434,706.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kyra E. Clark sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $31,015.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,179.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,740 shares of company stock worth $1,425,490. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN opened at $61.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lakeland Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.47 and a fifty-two week high of $73.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.69.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $60.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.10 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 14.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 53.04%.

About Lakeland Financial

(Free Report)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.