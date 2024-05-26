Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $288,000 in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter valued at $1,147,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Northwest Natural by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter worth $8,569,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 56,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 9,514 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,127,000 after purchasing an additional 26,540 shares in the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Northwest Natural from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.40.

Northwest Natural Price Performance

Northwest Natural stock opened at $36.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.54. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52 week low of $34.95 and a 52 week high of $44.90.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $433.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.81 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.53%.

Northwest Natural Profile

(Free Report)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.