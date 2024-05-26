Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $311,000 in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 298.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Triumph Group by 1,558.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 11.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in Triumph Group by 541.6% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TGI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Triumph Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Triumph Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Triumph Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Triumph Group Trading Up 5.4 %

NYSE TGI opened at $13.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.11, a PEG ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.92. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $17.27.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.19. Triumph Group had a net margin of 39.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $358.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Triumph Group Profile

(Free Report)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.