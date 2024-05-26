Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $266,000 Investment in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,305,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 580.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 122,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 104,431 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 1,584.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 50,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 47,771 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 3rd quarter worth $653,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 11.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ATGE stock opened at $65.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.59 and a twelve month high of $67.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $412.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.68 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 14.06%. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adtalem Global Education news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $62,199.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

