Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $278,000 Investment in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 42.4% in the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,908,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,391,000 after buying an additional 1,163,437 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,288,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,675,000 after acquiring an additional 975,918 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,829,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,604 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 14.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,828,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,314,000 after purchasing an additional 229,544 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,544,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,496,000 after purchasing an additional 203,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

JWN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Nordstrom from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.69.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

NYSE:JWN opened at $21.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.67 and its 200-day moving average is $18.45. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $23.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.59.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 49.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 95.00%.

Nordstrom Profile

(Free Report)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.