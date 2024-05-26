Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $278,000 Investment in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Repligen by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 44.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the third quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen Price Performance

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $158.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.32. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $110.45 and a 1-year high of $211.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 632.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Activity

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $151.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.06 million. Repligen had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total transaction of $3,377,314.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,456,162.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 3,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $681,348.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,699,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total value of $3,377,314.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,456,162.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,296 shares of company stock valued at $7,550,643 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RGEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RGEN

About Repligen

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.