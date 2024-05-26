Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $280,000 Investment in Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Weave Communications by 856.3% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 167,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 149,752 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 37.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,942,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,984,000 after buying an additional 808,248 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 25.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Weave Communications by 189.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 12,367 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weave Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEAV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Weave Communications from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Weave Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Weave Communications Price Performance

NYSE:WEAV opened at $8.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.97. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.67 and a 1 year high of $13.80.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.08). Weave Communications had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a negative net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $47.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Weave Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.