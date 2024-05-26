Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $286,000 Investment in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in LivaNova by 7.3% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,785,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,930,000 after purchasing an additional 395,940 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,770,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,612,000 after buying an additional 100,133 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in LivaNova by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,241,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,262,000 after buying an additional 74,067 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in LivaNova by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 916,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,471,000 after buying an additional 449,136 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 31.1% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 879,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,520,000 after acquiring an additional 208,755 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LivaNova Stock Performance

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $59.60 on Friday. LivaNova PLC has a 12 month low of $42.75 and a 12 month high of $64.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $294.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.17 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 13.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LIVN. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on LivaNova from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of LivaNova from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LivaNova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.

LivaNova Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

