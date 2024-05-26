Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $296,000 Investment in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

Sealed Air stock opened at $37.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $47.12.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 94.93% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sealed Air from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

