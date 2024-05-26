Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BGNE. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 17.9% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,871,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,384,000 after acquiring an additional 588,294 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in BeiGene by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,352,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,186,000 after purchasing an additional 69,297 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in BeiGene by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 173,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,188,000 after buying an additional 7,325 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in BeiGene by 13.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 107,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,371,000 after buying an additional 12,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 102,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,572,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.08, for a total transaction of $66,330.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.08, for a total value of $66,330.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 26,716 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total value of $3,977,745.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,186.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,781 shares of company stock worth $10,222,381 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

BGNE opened at $152.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.28. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $126.97 and a 1-year high of $241.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.08.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.07) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $751.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.09 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 21.70% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $196.00 to $161.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BeiGene from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on BeiGene from $179.30 to $164.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Guggenheim cut their target price on BeiGene from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.93.

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

