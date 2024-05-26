Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,076 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,193,773 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,476,052,000 after buying an additional 6,748,799 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,045,541 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,194,751,000 after buying an additional 475,329 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,464,344 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $284,111,000 after buying an additional 118,706 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,903,093 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $184,721,000 after buying an additional 161,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,893,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $120,485,000 after buying an additional 17,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $71.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $58.27 and a one year high of $75.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.26.

RIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

