Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 3,856 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 66.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,856 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,657,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,155 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 6.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,088,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,872,000 after purchasing an additional 240,148 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the third quarter valued at about $170,036,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,283,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,625,000 after buying an additional 258,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 361.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,142,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,713,000 after buying an additional 894,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of TRI opened at $175.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.65. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $117.46 and a 1 year high of $176.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.41.

Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays raised Thomson Reuters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRI

Thomson Reuters Profile

(Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.