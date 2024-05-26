Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $267,000 Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the third quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Performance

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $38.95 on Friday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.17.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $599.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 25.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EPC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

