Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $278,000 Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DSGX shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $96.50 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.30.

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Up 1.2 %

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $100.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.88. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.59 and a twelve month high of $100.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.80 and a beta of 0.91.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.62 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 20.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.