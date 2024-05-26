Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $282,000 Position in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $447,000. Lane Generational LLC grew its position in Select Water Solutions by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 345,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 26,882 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Select Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $650,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Select Water Solutions by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,031,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,782,000 after purchasing an additional 300,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Select Water Solutions alerts:

Select Water Solutions Price Performance

Shares of WTTR opened at $10.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average of $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.65. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $10.78.

Select Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Select Water Solutions ( NYSE:WTTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). Select Water Solutions had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $366.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Select Water Solutions in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Select Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WTTR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 6,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $55,229.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,049.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 6,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $55,229.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,049.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Kile George sold 23,000 shares of Select Water Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total transaction of $198,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 255,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,715.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,932 shares of company stock worth $529,310. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Select Water Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.