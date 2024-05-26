Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $287,000 Position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth about $14,460,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,053,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,892,000 after acquiring an additional 128,274 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 233,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,293,000 after acquiring an additional 61,777 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter valued at $3,246,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 49,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 26,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

Shares of HURN opened at $87.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.59. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.99 and a 52-week high of $113.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $355.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.80 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 19.21%. Huron Consulting Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HURN shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.75.

Insider Transactions at Huron Consulting Group

In related news, EVP Ernest W. Jr. Torain sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.13, for a total transaction of $29,439.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,919 shares in the company, valued at $5,585,461.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ernest W. Jr. Torain sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,380 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,734 in the last 90 days. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

