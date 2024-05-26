Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Flywire during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flywire by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Flywire by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in Flywire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Flywire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Flywire Stock Performance
Shares of Flywire stock opened at $18.33 on Friday. Flywire Co. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.29.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently issued reports on FLYW. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Flywire in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Flywire from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Flywire from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Flywire from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flywire presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.40.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Flywire news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 28,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $786,840.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,743,032 shares in the company, valued at $47,584,773.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Flywire news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 28,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $786,840.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,743,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,584,773.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David R. King sold 9,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $255,691.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 621,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,968,806.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,800 shares of company stock worth $3,743,582 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Flywire Profile
Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.
