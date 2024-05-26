Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $61.75

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 61.75 ($0.78) and traded as high as GBX 65 ($0.83). Anglo Asian Mining shares last traded at GBX 64 ($0.81), with a volume of 89,956 shares trading hands.

Anglo Asian Mining Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £73.11 million, a PE ratio of 6,400.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 62.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 61.81.

About Anglo Asian Mining

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. Anglo Asian Mining PLC was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Baku, Azerbaijan.

