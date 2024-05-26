Assetmark Inc. Acquires 3,130 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,135 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in TE Connectivity by 358.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL stock opened at $150.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.53 and its 200 day moving average is $139.85. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $152.79.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 23.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.89.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

