Assetmark Inc. Acquires 822 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth $153,532,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 898,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,769,000 after acquiring an additional 24,335 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,285,000 after acquiring an additional 14,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCO. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays raised Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.50.

Moody’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCO opened at $410.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $390.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $382.98. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $298.86 and a twelve month high of $417.75. The stock has a market cap of $74.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.31. Moody’s had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 37.12%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Stories

