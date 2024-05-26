Assetmark Inc. Acquires 827 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,925 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $335,777,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Quanta Services by 8,297.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 912,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,205,000 after purchasing an additional 901,548 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 797.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 613,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,487,000 after purchasing an additional 545,534 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,246,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,936,000 after acquiring an additional 298,540 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1,494.0% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 304,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,893,000 after acquiring an additional 285,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Trading Up 2.5 %

PWR stock opened at $283.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a PE ratio of 54.93 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.74 and a one year high of $285.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $259.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.25%. As a group, analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total transaction of $288,395.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,494,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total value of $288,395.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,494,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $2,271,531.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,502.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,125 shares of company stock valued at $11,270,215. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective (up from $301.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PWR

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.