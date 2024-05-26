Assetmark Inc. Boosts Holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.08% of NMI worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NMI by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 67,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NMI in the fourth quarter worth $1,773,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of NMI by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 154,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,600,000 after buying an additional 65,788 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of NMI by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 804,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,878,000 after buying an additional 147,941 shares during the period. Finally, NFC Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NMI in the fourth quarter worth $762,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James G. Jones sold 54,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $1,655,784.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director James G. Jones sold 54,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $1,655,784.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total transaction of $93,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,668.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,763 shares of company stock worth $3,808,175. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of NMI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NMI from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NMI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.56.

NMI Stock Performance

Shares of NMIH stock opened at $32.70 on Friday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.29 and a 12 month high of $34.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.16.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. NMI had a net margin of 56.26% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $156.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Articles

