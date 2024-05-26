Assetmark Inc. Boosts Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 183.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 10,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:VSH opened at $24.00 on Friday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.55.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $746.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 26,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $597,095.82. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 73,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,068.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 26,154 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $597,095.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 73,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,068.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Malvisi bought 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $201,795.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,438 shares in the company, valued at $371,498.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

Further Reading

