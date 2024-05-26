Assetmark Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,124 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 127.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips Price Performance

PHG opened at $26.98 on Friday. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $29.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Koninklijke Philips Cuts Dividend

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.9154 per share. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -95.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PHG. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Koninklijke Philips from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded Koninklijke Philips from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

(Free Report)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.