Assetmark Inc. Has $1.79 Million Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Ventas by 151.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $697,612.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,394.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $103,818.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $697,612.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,394.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,270 shares of company stock worth $1,672,966 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $47.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of -249.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.72. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.33 and a 1 year high of $50.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -947.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Ventas in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ventas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.23.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

