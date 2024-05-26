Assetmark Inc. Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 81.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,227 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 33,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 987.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,607,000 after buying an additional 282,186 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. West Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 64,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,896,000 after acquiring an additional 13,881 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,257,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,390,000 after acquiring an additional 393,079 shares during the period.

Shares of IYW stock opened at $141.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.86. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $99.06 and a 12 month high of $142.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

