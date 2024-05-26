Assetmark Inc. Increases Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,317,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,452,000 after buying an additional 57,531 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,353,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,064,000 after buying an additional 197,422 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,000,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,926,000 after buying an additional 388,363 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,346,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,367,000 after buying an additional 72,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 9,281.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,368,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,962,000 after buying an additional 1,354,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRU opened at $119.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.40 and a 1-year high of $121.39.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $15.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 3.76%. Prudential Financial’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 88.44%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.25.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $782,792.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,656.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $782,792.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,656.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $855,524.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,350.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,536 shares of company stock valued at $19,245,606 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

